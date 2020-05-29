Is the government looking to starve its audit watchdog of cash? Plus, bad news for fish lovers, and Amanda Vanstone certainly won't be on JobSeeker anytime soon.

Former minister for agriculture Bridget McKenzie (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

I’d fund that for a dollar!

If there’s one thing that RoboCop taught us it was that the best way for autocratic organisations to stop all that annoying “scrutiny” nonsense is to withhold funding to enforcement bodies to the point where they can no longer adequately do their job. Also: explosions!

And thus it would be wise for the Australian National Audit Office to prepare for a dystopian future filled withe easily-overriden "AuditDrones", because the government has apparently decided that the office which uncovered the still-unravelling sports rorts clusterhumpery would benefit from budget cuts.

The independent integrity body was operating at a deficit of $4.8 million last financial year and is predicted to face a similar one this year, according to The Canberra Times, noting that if the government is not willing to throw some shortfall-shoring dollars at them then they don’t think they can fulfil their target of 48 audit reports a year.