Good morning, early birds. The Morrison government is expected to recommend that state and territory leaders bring July recovery plans forward two weeks, and China’s government has passed a national security law that critics say will dramatically erode Hong Kong’s democracy and autonomy. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

IT’S NOT SO OPEN AND SHUT

According to The Australian ($), at today’s national cabinet meeting the Morrison government is expected to recommend that state and territory leaders bring July recovery plans forward two weeks if trends towards lower infection rates — sitting at about a weekly average of about 12 — continue.

At the state end of things, the ABC reports that borders, public transport regulations, the future of the cabinet itself, and maybe doing something with that flagged $60 billion JobKeeper funding will all be on the agenda.

DO WHAT THE BOSS SAYS: As The Age reports, the government is under additional pressure to revamp elements of JobKeeper after Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe warned recovery efforts could take years.

CHINA PASSES HONG KONG NATIONAL SECURITY LAW

As the ABC reports, China’s parliament has overwhelmingly approved a new law altering Hong Kong’s mini-constitution to tackle “secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference”.

While condemned by multiple countries for threatening civil protest rights and potentially breaching the document that sets out Hong Kong’s partial autonomy, the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, China intends to enact the law before September.

In a joint statement with the UK, Canada and the United States, Australia expressed its “deep concern regarding Beijing’s decision to impose a national security law in Hong Kong,” and said imposition of the legislation “would curtail the Hong Kong people’s liberties, and in doing so, dramatically erode Hong Kong’s autonomy”.

THEM AND US: As The New York Times reports, the US may now remove Hong Kong’s “special status”, threatening its role as trading hub, and treat the city-state as a part of China.

TRUMP V TWITTER

After Twitter dared fact-check Donald Trump’s demonstrably-false rants about mail-in voting, Reuters reports that the president will issue an executive order directing federal agencies to modify the implementation of ”Section 230,” a law protecting internet companies from liability for user-posted content.

The order also includes a review of “unfair or deceptive practices” by Facebook and Twitter, but, according to constitutional experts, the outward attempt to circumvent both Congress and the courts on Section 230 would likely have little legal effect.

US HITS THE 100K MARK: While Trump has successfully engineered a completely new censorship scandal, it is worth mentioning that America’s death toll has officially passed the 100,000 mark. As NPR reported last week, a recent Columbia University study suggests that 36,000 of those people could have been saved had Trump declared a national emergency even a week before his 15 March announcement.

US MAN KILLED IN PROTESTS

A US man has been fatally shot during protests which began in response to the death of African-American man George Floyd, who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer.

As SBS reports, protests are now in their second day, with police firing tear gas and creating human barricades to keep protesters from climbing a fence surrounding the Third Precinct headquarters.

STATE WRAP: NT EASES QUARANTINE RULES

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Alan [Jones], it’s Roger here. Wanted to wish you all the very best for what’s to come and many congratulations on an amazing 35 year career in the media business. Take care and all the best. Bye. Roger Federer

The tennis legend/otherwise lovely young man delivers a weirdly lovely message ahead of Alan ‘Cronulla Riots’ Jones’ final, blessed radio slot today.

As science communicator Ketan Joshi has since discovered, Jones also got a message from world’s fastest man Usain Bolt. 2GB has since deleted Federer’s original recording, and, folks, there’s a mystery afoot.

THE COMMENTARIAT

When Christian met Sally – the match made by a pandemic — Michelle Grattan (The Conversation): “On the face of it, they’re chalk and cheese. McManus has spent her whole career in the union movement, from when she was a trainee at the ACTU (Combet was a senior officer there at the time). Porter was bred into a Liberal family (his grandfather served as a Queensland politician, his father as a party official); he became West Australian treasurer before moving to federal parliament.”

A white damsel leveraged racial power and failed — Ruby Hamad (The New York Times): “Her threats to Mr. Cooper have significance in a society that regards black men as persistent threats to white women. They are a brutal reminder that whatever the actual substance of their dispute, she knew that a single cry for help could bring down the weight of white supremacy on his body.”

‘The Cat’ refused to play and scratched Murdoch’s plan A — Elizabeth Knight (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Rupert Murdoch had a plan A to stop the cash burn from News Corp Australia’s 100 regional and suburban print newspapers. His name was Antony Catalano — the man who a year ago bought a suite of Nine Entertainment’s regional titles for $125 million. But two weeks ago ‘the Cat’, as he is known in media circles, turned tail on negotiations with Murdoch’s News Corp to acquire these assets.”

