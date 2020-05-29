News Corp's decision to dismantle is regional newspaper business will have devastating consequences. But it's not as though Rupert is the first media mogul to cut and run.

Rupert Murdoch (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

As Australian media reels from the dismantling of its

regional newspaper business, can I dare to suggest that perhaps it is not all

Rupert Murdoch’s fault.

I’m not saying News Corp’s decision was anything but its own, or that the company didn't make mistakes. I'm simply saying that it is not alone. Nor even first. Just the biggest.

After all, Nine offloaded its Australian Community Newspapers (ACN) before the merger ink with Fairfax was barely dry last year.