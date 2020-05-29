As Australian media reels from the dismantling of its
regional newspaper business, can I dare to suggest that perhaps it is not all
Rupert Murdoch’s fault.
I’m not saying News Corp’s decision was anything but its own, or that the company didn't make mistakes. I'm simply saying that it is not alone. Nor even first. Just the biggest.
After all, Nine offloaded its Australian Community Newspapers (ACN) before the merger ink with Fairfax was barely dry last year.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.