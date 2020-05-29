Class actions consume much of the bandwidth of the court system. Is it time for a different approach?

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

I have an idea about resolving the class actions debate that nobody’s going to like.

We won’t get very far if all we’re doing is arguing whether class action lawyers and litigation funders are rapacious mercenaries exploiting the little guy for easy money, or the big corporates defending class actions are just trying to deny justice to the victims of their mendacious greed.

Assume, instead, that both those assertions are right. Or wrong. It doesn’t really matter. The point is that neither proposition has any relevance to the thing on which our attention should be focused.