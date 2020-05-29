My
subscription to Crikey
is about to lapse. Why should I bother renewing when the media is doing such a
rotten job?
Ouch! I gather that you are not alone in asking this question -- not just in reference to Crikey, but as part of growing skepticism about the value of the media in general.
Before answering, I should declare a "non-conflict" of interest, in that neither I nor The Ethics Centre receive any remuneration for writing this column (hint to editor).
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.