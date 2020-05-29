Australian tests have ceased on the anti-coronavirus properties of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine after a damning study (though some are still yet to get the memo).

Australian trials of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine are (mostly) on pause following a damning study, it's a mixed bag for the environment, and Indonesia may be facing a catastrophic COVID-19 outbreak.

Hard to say, harder to swallow

(Some) Australian researchers have caught up with the World Health Organisation's advice on anti-Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a cure (or prevention) for coronavirus.

The drug has long been pushed by US President Donald Trump as an anti-coronavirus treatment -- he recently attributed the fact that he keeps testing "positively toward negative" to his consumption of the drug. Australia's Aldi Trump Clive Palmer joined him, taking out full-page ads in several newspapers early this month claiming he'd bought 33 million doses of it to aid the fight.