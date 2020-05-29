It's not just Australia's diplomatic interests being threatened by China's tightening grip on Hong Kong — 100,000 Australians call Hong Kong home.

2019-20 Hong Kong protests (Image: Flikr/Studio Incendo)

Beijing’s swift action to tighten its grip on the once-freewheeling financial centre of Hong Kong has handed Australia yet another problem in its increasingly fractured relationship with the People’s Republic of China.

To make matters worse, US Secretary

of State Mike Pompeo wants to remove Hong Kong’s special status for trade and

investment.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region that Xi Jinping appears determined to make not-quite-so-special is home to about 100,000 Australians as well as about 6000 Australian-owned businesses, according to the latest figures from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.