Despite the media love-in for Scott Morrison's industrial relations reform "process", some parameters and hard points have emerged that make it clearer this isn't the peace in our time that some excitable journalists were suggesting earlier in the week.
First, the government reserves the right to ignore any outcomes, or lack thereof, from its IR workshops and try to legislate unilaterally, with Attorney-General Christian Porter flagging that the government will go ahead without any agreement from its industry-union working groups.
A Hawkeian consensus it ain't.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.