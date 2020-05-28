More than 100,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus. The mystery behind a 30-year-old man’s death in a small Queensland mining town. And more clues from South Korea about the winding road ahead.
America hits a tragic milestone
Yesterday, the United States’ COVID-19 death toll passed 100,000. And while only time will really tell just how much this tragic loss of life will change the country, it’s worth putting that figure in perspective.
More Americans have died of the virus than died in the Korea and Vietnam wars combined. It’s taken more lives than domestic terrorism, several times over.
