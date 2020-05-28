While the government moves to restrict the activities of litigation funders, what alternative is there for the Davids who are taking on the Goliaths of the government or big business?

(Image: Adobe)

This is part three of Inq’s investigation into the Coalition’s war on class action funding. Read part one here and part two here.

Under normal circumstances the ASX-listed company Omni Bridgeway might be hailed as an Australian success story: a homegrown company which pioneered a new product and expanded to become the biggest international player in its segment, with a market capitalisation of more than $1 billion, predicted earnings growth of over 60% and offices in half-a-dozen countries, including the tax haven of Guernsey.

But the success of Omni Bridgeway and others which have flocked to the business of litigation funding is no cause for celebration in Canberra, where litigation funding is to be the subject of a parliamentary inquiry to examine what Attorney-General Christian Porter has called "extraordinary profits" from a "booming" industry.