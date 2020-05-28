Today's News Corp cuts represent an enormous threat to Australian democracy ⁠— and a grim reminder of the power of a single family.

Rupert Murdoch

Australian news journalism has never seen a day as black as today -- and not just because News Corp has closed 12 of its 17 regional daily newspapers, leaving Australia with just 20 remaining.

Today also demonstrates the grotesque power of

one company -- and one family -- to decimate a large slice of a country's

news in a single media release.

A company worth $16.3 billion, run from New York, has wielded a knife through large swathes of Australian democracy.