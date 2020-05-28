If the arrival of the internet left regional newspapers staggering and dazed, it will be the fallout from COVID-19 that could finally kill them -- after what has already been a long, slow death by a thousand cuts.
And yet there is hope for maintaining a media voice in our
country towns and I am proof of that hope.
I returned to my home town of Warrnambool, in south-west
Victoria, and started what has since morphed into The Terrier, a wholly
online, extremely nimble, one-person operation that I run from the front room
of my house.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.