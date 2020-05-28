It's a dark time for regional media. But one small publisher has hope.

Carol Altmann (right), publisher of The Terrier (Image: Supplied)

If the arrival of the internet left regional newspapers staggering and dazed, it will be the fallout from COVID-19 that could finally kill them -- after what has already been a long, slow death by a thousand cuts.

And yet there is hope for maintaining a media voice in our

country towns and I am proof of that hope.

I returned to my home town of Warrnambool, in south-west

Victoria, and started what has since morphed into The Terrier, a wholly

online, extremely nimble, one-person operation that I run from the front room

of my house.