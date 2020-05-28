More than 100 regional and suburban News Corp titles will no longer be printed under drastic cuts announced today.

News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has abandoned local and regional news audiences in Australia, with the announcement it will stop printing more than 100 community and regional print titles across the country.

It brings the number of contractions -- newsroom closures, mergers and print reductions and suspensions -- in Australia's public interest news landscape to more than 200 since January last year, according to the Public Interest Journalism Initiative (PIJI), which is mapping newsroom closures.

Under the News Corp restructure, at least 175 jobs will be axed as the bulk of News Corp’s regional and community titles move to purely digital publishing. The company says it has been forced to move away from what it says are “unsustainable” businesses.