Scott Morrison is trying to reset the narrative for a post-COVID Australia. Trouble is, his Team Australia box doesn't seem to have room for everyone

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Just who -- or what -- is a Scott Morrison? That’s the question that Australia’s media have been grappling with over the past seven days as Morrison attempts a narrative reset, the PM twisting from pivot to pivot in the face of the challenges of the post-COVID times.

He’s not the first politician to wrestle that particular greasy pig. But he’s the first prime minister to try it through a fractured media where News Corp has exchanged public power wielded through its tabloid front pages for inner-party influence delivered by its Sky commentary and op-eds in The Australian.

News Corp opinionistas want a culture-war wolf-warrior. Morrison wants to lead Team Australia. The political sub-plot in the reset is just how much weaker the influence of a much-diminished News Corp will be as a result of today’s report of job cuts and closures.