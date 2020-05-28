It was another dull night for free to air. Will the NRL tonight deliver a hit?

Julia Zemiro (Image: ABC)

Under our new ratings system -- based on how much streaming video on demand you should be watching instead of free to air (a one-SVOD night being great for free-to-air TV, a five being terrible) -- last night got a three-SVOD rating. Tonight, Thursday, looks like a four-SVOD night -- even if NRL fans might think otherwise, given the return of the bashery and bargery on Nine and Foxtel tonight.

The network rankings were more interesting last night than most of the content -- except for Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery on the ABC with 746,000 national viewers and MasterChef Australia on Ten with 1.370 million.

The latter was the most watched non-news program and helped Ten to win the main channels from Seven and a weak Nine. In total people Seven won from Ten and Nine. The ABC hung around for a distant fourth.

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering had 685,000 nationally on ABC -- down 100,000 from the previous week.