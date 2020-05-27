It would be a great shame if the working lives of Australians just slipped back into the old and inequitable pre-pandemic ways.

Last week former Labor premier of Victoria Steve Bracks -- one-time Daryl Somers body double, now perpetually in waistcoat with pince-nez, looking like he's out of a BBC adaptation of a Trollope novel -- announced that Labor should further distance itself from the trade union movement and regard unions as "just another pressure group".

That wasn't his worst idea -- which was briefly backing a wacko Melbourne-Sydney very fast train proposal -- but it runs a close second.

A week later and ACTU secretary Sally McManus has announced that it has gone into direct talks with the Morrison government about what is being (erroneously) called Accord II -- the COVID-19 negotiation -- cutting federal Labor out of the deal altogether.