The CSIRO says that even if scientists produce a coronavirus vaccine, many social distancing measures may need to remain.

A scientist in the CSIRO's high-containment facility. (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Just as pubs started to reopen and life began to return to normal, this morning the world was slapped with two dire warnings to remind us of the bleakness of the pandemic.

Even with a vaccine, COVID-19 could be here to stay, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has stressed the globe is still very much in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic.

A vaccine won’t save us

CSIRO director of health and biosecurity Dr Rob Grenfell has said the world may have to get used to living with COVID-19 as the virus adapts and mutates just like the flu, potentially requiring a new vaccine every year.