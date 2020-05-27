The biggest changes in the 'not fit for purpose' IR system have disadvantaged workers and empowered employers. Shame journalists keep forgetting that.

(Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

So the prime minister, business advocates, the media and the employer lobby group reckon our industrial relations system is not "fit for purpose" and Scott Morrison is cleverly putting aside ideology to engage all parties in an attempt to fix it. Cue comparisons to Bob Hawke and the Accord.

It would be such a pity if actual evidence intruded on that consensus (speaking of Hawke) about the industrial relations system.

Or if journalists who cover politics actually remembered longer than five minutes ago rather than swimming, goldfish-like, round and round the bowl of the perpetual present.