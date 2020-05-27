Free-to-air TV is lagging badly. Time to shake things up.

How's this for a new ratings system -- I will be rating the nights in units of streaming video on demand (Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, etc). A one-SVOD night means free to air TV is more than OK, while a five-SVOD night means it was snoringly boring.

So how was Tuesday? A four-SVOD night. Tonight, Wednesday, looks like a three-SVOD night.

The Voice had 1.38 million for Nine, and MasterChef Australia had 1.21 million for Ten -- more than OK figures. House Rules -- oh, is it still on TV? -- had 763,000. Nine’s night from a weak Seven and a solid Ten.