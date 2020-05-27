The prime minister wants businesses and unions to 'down weapons' to negotiate industrial reform. But there's a lot they don't agree on.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Scott Morrison wants businesses and unions to “drop their weapons” and come up with a new industrial relations system. Easier said than done.

Here are some of the sticking points that threaten to put tribalism back on the table.

Better off overall test

One of the biggest points of contention is the better off overall test, or the BOOT, that ensures workers cannot be worse off in any changes to enterprise agreements.