Scott Morrison wants businesses and unions to “drop their weapons” and come up with a new industrial relations system. Easier said than done.
Here are some of the sticking points that threaten to put tribalism back on the table.
Better off overall test
One of the biggest points of contention is the better off overall test, or the BOOT, that ensures workers cannot be worse off in any changes to enterprise agreements.
