The government's media and business allies say there's been an 'explosion' in class action litigation. The numbers paint a very different picture.

This is part two of Inq's investigation into the Coalition's war on class action funding. Read part one here.

The government's recent moves on class action litigation funding, with the establishment of a parliamentary inquiry and the tightening of rules on funding, are sure to please the Liberal Party base and provide cover for corporate friends and allies.

The Liberal Party, alongside business, has opposed class action litigation since it was introduced. Back in 1991 Peter Costello, then in opposition, slammed it as "a step on the way to making Australia a more litigious society".