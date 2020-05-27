Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Australia, according to the most recent updates, including the number of people tested for COVID-19 and the number of deaths recorded, per state and area across Australia.
There are currently 7,118 reported coronavirus cases across Australia and more than 1.24 million coronavirus tests have been carried out.
Australian Capital Territory
Total confirmed cases: 107
Total number of people tested to date: 16,006
Total deaths: 3
Source: Health.gov
New South Wales
Total confirmed cases: 3,009
Total number of people tested to date: 422,703
Total deaths: 36
Source: Health.gov
Northern Territory
Total confirmed cases: 27
Total number of people tested to date: 7,233
Total deaths: 0
Source: Health.gov
Victoria
Total confirmed cases: 1,349
Total number of people tested to date: 431,878
Total deaths: 17
Source: Health.gov
Queensland
Total confirmed cases: 1,033
Total number of people tested to date: 174,974
Total deaths: 6
Source: Health.gov
Tasmania
Total confirmed cases: 214
Total number of people tested to date: 24,660
Total deaths: 11
Source: Health.gov
Western Australia
Total confirmed cases: 549
Total number of people tested to date: 77,501
Total deaths: 8
Source: Health.gov
South Australia
Total confirmed cases: 438
Total number of people tested to date: 89,245
Total deaths: 4
Source: Health.gov
