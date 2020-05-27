Our journalism usually sits behind a paywall, but we believe this is the time to make more of our content freely available to as many readers as possible. For more free coverage, sign up to COVID-19 Watch.
Here is a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Australia, according to the most recent updates, including the number of people tested for COVID-19 and the number of deaths recorded, per state and area across Australia.

There are currently 7,118 reported coronavirus cases across Australia and more than 1.24 million coronavirus tests have been carried out.

Keep reading for the latest details on the number of COVID-19 cases in Australia.

Australian Capital Territory

Total confirmed cases: 107

Total number of people tested to date: 16,006

Total deaths: 3

Source: Health.gov

New South Wales

Total confirmed cases: 3,009

Total number of people tested to date: 422,703

Total deaths: 36

Source: Health.gov

Northern Territory

Total confirmed cases: 27

Total number of people tested to date: 7,233

Total deaths: 0

Source: Health.gov

Victoria

Total confirmed cases: 1,349

Total number of people tested to date: 431,878

Total deaths: 17

Source: Health.gov

Queensland 

Total confirmed cases: 1,033

Total number of people tested to date: 174,974

Total deaths: 6

Source: Health.gov

Tasmania 

Total confirmed cases: 214

Total number of people tested to date: 24,660

Total deaths: 11

Source: Health.gov

Western Australia

Total confirmed cases: 549

Total number of people tested to date: 77,501

Total deaths: 8

Source: Health.gov

South Australia 

Total confirmed cases: 438

Total number of people tested to date: 89,245

Total deaths: 4

Source: Health.gov

