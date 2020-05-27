Reports that consumer spending is back to where it was last year leave out the fact that contactless payments are the new norm.

Do journalists at The Australian Financial Review ever escape the rarified neoliberal nirvana they inhabit and actually visit planet Earth?

Or do they simply report whatever they're spoon-fed by companies without providing any context?

Take this prominent report yesterday, based on credit card data from the ANZ and Commonwealth Banks, claiming "consumer spending has recovered so much that it is now above where it was this time last year". Relax, everyone, the crisis is over and everything's fine.