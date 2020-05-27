Scott Morrison's plan for economic recovery relies on unions and employers working together, presenting both a risk and an opportunity for the union movement.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus. (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Scott Morrison’s vision for an economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19 relies on a coming together of unions and employers in Accord-style working groups.

But Crikey has been speaking to union figures over the past week in anticipation of the government’s industrial relations agenda and they remain sceptical about which path the government and business groups will take.

The push for national unity presents both opportunity and risk for the trade union movement. While it gives unions a seat at the table, it could backfire if it's not genuine.