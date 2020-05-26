An agreement with China signed by Victorian Premier Dan Andrews in 2018 is suddenly at the centre of a blazing international controversy.
The pledge commits Victoria to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative -- a global infrastructure plan that the federal government views with suspicion.
To judge by high-level comments, the US is apparently suddenly furious about it. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the US will “simply disconnect” with Australia if the deal impinges telecommunications security.
