From iron ore to infrastructure, is there real reason to be concerned about state dependency on Chinese business?

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

An agreement with China signed by Victorian Premier Dan Andrews in 2018 is suddenly at the centre of a blazing international controversy.

The pledge commits Victoria to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative -- a global infrastructure plan that the federal government views with suspicion.

To judge by high-level comments, the US is apparently suddenly furious about it. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the US will “simply disconnect” with Australia if the deal impinges telecommunications security.