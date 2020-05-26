The new Eden-Monaro candidate's shifting priorities on climate change, the press acts as stenographer for a speech that hasn't happened yet, and Scott Morrison's ship shifts course. Catch up with all the latest Tips and Murmurs from the Crikey bunker.
That was then, this is now
After a quite exquisite Coalition stoush for preselection, during which furious hedgehog John Barilaro and Andrew "Ferry McFerryface" Constance came and went, the candidacy for Eden-Monaro finally fell, Steve Bradbury-style, to Fiona Kotvojs. Having ditched $150,000 or so in government contracts, she opened her campaign with a "climate pledge":
I believe that the climate is changing, I believe that humans contribute to that change in climate and I believe that we need to have a reduction in emissions.
