Liberal candidate for the seat of Eden-Monaro Fiona Kotvojs with Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The new Eden-Monaro candidate's shifting priorities on climate change, the press acts as stenographer for a speech that hasn't happened yet, and Scott Morrison's ship shifts course. Catch up with all the latest Tips and Murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

That was then, this is now

After a quite exquisite Coalition stoush for preselection, during which furious hedgehog John Barilaro and Andrew "Ferry McFerryface" Constance came and went, the candidacy for Eden-Monaro finally fell, Steve Bradbury-style, to Fiona Kotvojs. Having ditched $150,000 or so in government contracts, she opened her campaign with a "climate pledge":