Last week marked something of a medical milestone, with more than 10 million telehealth services delivered since the expansion of services on March 13.
So it was a surprise when I heard a South Australian GP saying, “I’m not doing any telehealth”. He went on to detail a series of patient presentations that could not have been done without physically seeing the patient. Oh, a series of four.
The contrast with my own experience, and that of my colleagues, was so great that I decided to get all scientific. So I audited my practice. Which meant going back and counting (and not stopping at four).
