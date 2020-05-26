Nine has a clear shot at prime time victory after The Voice comes through.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

There’s no doubt about the result last night. The Voice had 1.35 million national viewers and the night was Nine’s.

Seven managed second thanks to the hour of news from 6pm (1.90 million average) and a weak House Rules (941,000) which was less than Home and Away's 1.07 million lead-in. Despite a big lead-in from news and Home and Away, Seven just can’t break through -- My Kitchen Rules and House Rules are shadows of themselves.

Ten was third with strong figures for MasterChef Australia (1.19 million) and Have You Been Paying Attention (1.06 million), while Australian Story on the ABC took a risk and broke format last night with three items instead of the usual one -- 967,000 nationally.