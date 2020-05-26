In a three-part series, Inq reveals the powerful friends of government pushing for class action reform.

Attorney-General Christian Porter. (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Attorney-General Christian Porter has been quoting a terrible case of justice gone wrong as he cranks up a government campaign to cut the funding of class action litigation.

It concerns a group of workers who sued their employer for unpaid entitlements, won a $5 million judgement and didn't see a cent of it.

"Instead," Porter intones, "the litigation funder walked away with almost $2 million and the remainder was shared between lawyers and administrators."