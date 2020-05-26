While classrooms begin to refill, fresh COVID-19 cases stoke fears that we're jumping the gun. Plus other news from the virus front.

While students make a bumpy return to full-time schooling, the higher education sector continues to struggle as the government picks some universities as losers. Britain continues to meltdown over a naughty staffer, and another dunk on the Tele’s credibility.

School’s in

The return to school is now nationwide. Yesterday, Victorian students in prep and years one, two and 12 returned to the classroom.

In NSW and Queensland, students returned full time, with attendance nearing regular levels. But there have already been some blips -- this morning, one case of coronavirus was confirmed at Waverley College, a private school in Sydney’s east.