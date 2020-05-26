It's not entirely clear who appointed Andrew Liveris as "special adviser" to the COVID-19 commission, but the Trump supporter could turn out to hold enormous influence.

Andrew Liveris. (Image: AAP/Alan Porritt)

There are some big names on the government’s National COVID-19 Co-ordination Commission but perhaps the biggest isn’t even technically a commissioner.

Andrew Liveris has been given the title “special adviser” and it’s not entirely clear who appointed him. But the business oligarch-turned-Trump cheerleader could very well turn out to be the most influential. Here’s why.

America first

Liveris is globally recognised for his role as the former chair and chief executive of Dow Chemicals, where he spent 40 years turning the Michigan-based company into one of the world’s largest corporations. The Darwin-born business leader also sits on the boards of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) and oil and gas consultancy Worley.