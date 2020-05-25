When it comes to China, both sides of politics are guilty of pandering.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

As Education Minister Dan Tehan recently demonstrated, some in the Morrison government are itching to get back to political business as usual and attack the Victorian Labor government. The latter's collaboration with the Beijing regime over its notorious "Belt and Road" initiative seemed to furnish a good opportunity for that.

Except, when it comes to China, no one's hands are clean. Especially not those of a government that once upon a time pandered almost obsessively to Beijing.

The government has never liked Andrews' signing up to the "BRI", having itself declined to sign up to what Malcolm Turnbull correctly characterised as more slogan than content.