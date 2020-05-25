Queensland's claim to be going gangbusters keeping COVID-19 in check is rather questionable.

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey (Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt)

One thing becoming increasingly apparent from the growing end-the-lockdown divide is how respective views are based on (understandably) selfish perspectives.

As Professor Scott Galloway of New York University observed last week: "[In the United States] if you make over US$100,000 a year, there’s a 60% likelihood you can work from home and only a one in 10 chance you’ve been laid off. If you make less than US$40,000, only about 10% of you can work from home and 40% have been laid off.”

New Orleans is an example of the increasingly tragic divide -- a story in The Wall Street Journal yesterday said that for every $1 in liquid cash held by white families, Hispanic families had 47c and black families 27c.