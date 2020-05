The Voice has returned to our screens, and had more viewers than last year's series return

(Image: Nine)

The Voice returned for 2020 with 45,000 more viewers for Nine than a year ago. The figures -- 1.43 million last night against 1.39 million a year ago (May 19, 2019 actually).

Masterchef Australia, 1.19 million for Ten. House Rules on Seven, 1.05 million. A real clash of the dinosaurs.

Nine’s night from Seven and Ten.