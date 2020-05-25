Big trouble ahead for those whose superannuation is now down and out, and the travel bubble's toil and trouble. Plus other news from the virus front.

(Image: Adobe)

The government’s early release superannuation scheme has been embraced a little too eagerly, presenting problems for the sector, while tourism may be back -- but only if you’re happy to travel from NSW or Victoria to New Zealand. Crikey takes a look at the latest virus news from around the country.

Super trouble

The Morrison government’s scheme to allow people to withdraw up to $20,000 from their superannuation account has presented a new set of challenges, with some running their accounts dry to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.

One-third of people accessing their nest eggs early were nearly half a million under-30s. The single largest group was between 30 and 36.