The JobKeeper program was a good-ish response under the circumstances. But that doesn't mean it was perfect, or that trying to make it better would be an admission of failure.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

My keenest post-COVID wish is for the end of binary politics.

The Australian public’s response to COVID-19 has demonstrated our collective capacity for nuanced thinking; the ability to hold two competing concepts in our head at once, to make rational choices while accepting that we are doing so in a context of uncertainty.

Imagine if our politicians took notice of that proof and acted on it?