My keenest post-COVID wish is for the end of binary politics.
The Australian public’s response to COVID-19 has demonstrated our collective capacity for nuanced thinking; the ability to hold two competing concepts in our head at once, to make rational choices while accepting that we are doing so in a context of uncertainty.
Imagine if our politicians took notice of that proof and acted on it?
