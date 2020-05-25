Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

My keenest post-COVID wish is for the end of binary politics.

The Australian public’s response to COVID-19 has demonstrated our collective capacity for nuanced thinking; the ability to hold two competing concepts in our head at once, to make rational choices while accepting that we are doing so in a context of uncertainty.

Imagine if our politicians took notice of that proof and acted on it?