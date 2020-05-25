'Explosive letter' from Peter Woolcott, and Michael McCormack's ears are probably burning. Plus other rumblings from the Crikey grapevine.

ABC managing director David Anderson. (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The ABC can (legally) tell the government to sod off when it comes to pay, WA police needs to study the "Streisand effect", and Michael McCormack's horrifying choice of words. Catch up with all the latest Tips and Murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Govt v the ABC

This morning The Australian's media diary brought the news of an "an explosive letter" from head of the Australian public service Peter Woolcott to ABC managing director David Anderson. The letter made it clear the government’s six-month freeze on pay rises for public servants "also applies to all 'non-Australian public service' bodies funded by the taxpayer, most notably the ABC".

The piece says that as of last week Anderson hadn't replied. We have a theory why: the government's power to direct the ABC regarding pay -- or much else while we're on the subject -- is precisely sod-all squared.