The COVID-19 crisis has led to an increase in unfair dismissal cases for the Fair Work Commission. Plus other coronavirus news.

Fair Work Australia general manager Bernadette O'Neill. (Image: AAP/Alan Porritt)

The virus has not been good for workers' rights in Australia. And in the US, Donald Trump continues to show questionable judgement.

Working hard? Or is the system hardly working?

Unfair dismissal claims have increased by 70% during the COVID-19 crisis, after nearly 600,000 Australians lost their jobs in April.

Fair Work Commission general manager Bernadette O'Neill told the Senate's COVID-19 inquiry yesterday that the number of complaints being made was "significantly higher than any other period".