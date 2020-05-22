Behind-the-scenes lobbying for the arts has been far less effective than using public figures to garner support. It's time for our stars to shine.

The Carriageworks arts precinct. (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

The one sector in Australia not getting back to business as

usual, and with no hint of imminent resuscitation, continues to be the

performing arts.

Many museums and galleries are reopening from June, but the

music and theatre worlds have no idea on just how many more months they will be

completely shuttered.

Recognising the need to be visible, some of the major

theatre companies like Belvoir and the Sydney Theatre Company (STC) are offering

a flurry of livestreaming events this weekend.