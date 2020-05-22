The one sector in Australia not getting back to business as
usual, and with no hint of imminent resuscitation, continues to be the
performing arts.
Many museums and galleries are reopening from June, but the
music and theatre worlds have no idea on just how many more months they will be
completely shuttered.
Recognising the need to be visible, some of the major
theatre companies like Belvoir and the Sydney Theatre Company (STC) are offering
a flurry of livestreaming events this weekend.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.