Also: bad news about that emissions pause, and there’s a beer battle brewing in the top end.
Bound for Van Diemen’s Land
The national lockdown has meant that many Australians, bereft of the sensual touch of another, have needed to delete their browser histories more assiduously than usual, lest their viewing habits become the subject of researchers.
Just kidding! Researchers don’t need your browsing histories, silly!
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.