Seven won what would be called a "dirty night" in that only one program stood out, the rest was Spakfilla.
The big deal is that it is now less than a week to when NRL returns to Nine and Fox Sports -- you can hear the start of the roar this morning from executives of both networks desperate for revenue to keep their businesses alive.
Masterchef Australia won’t be threatened -- 1.3 million last night on Ten, the most watched non-news program.
