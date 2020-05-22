On a glum, drizzly Thursday afternoon, there’s a tiny sense of euphoria at the Warren View Hotel.
“People are just happy to come in and sit in the pub for an hour. People just needed to decompress,” says Tanya Damianakis, who runs the inner west Sydney pub with her husband Theo.
On a neighbouring table, Gary from nearby Erskineville said he’d spent the previous afternoon walking all over the area looking for an open pub. Just when he was about to give up he found the Warren View, and a day later is back with three friends. Their sense of joy and relief is infectious.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.