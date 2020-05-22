The glorious reopening of pubs in NSW is a reminder of something the country is slowly losing — a vital stitch in Australia's social fabric.

(Image: AAP/James Gourley)

On a glum, drizzly Thursday afternoon, there’s a tiny sense of euphoria at the Warren View Hotel.

“People are just happy to come in and sit in the pub for an hour. People just needed to decompress,” says Tanya Damianakis, who runs the inner west Sydney pub with her husband Theo.

On a neighbouring table, Gary from nearby Erskineville said he’d spent the previous afternoon walking all over the area looking for an open pub. Just when he was about to give up he found the Warren View, and a day later is back with three friends. Their sense of joy and relief is infectious.