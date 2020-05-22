Let’s do an experiment.
If Donald Trump announced he was going to hand money to a major fossil fuel company, which happened to be a large Republican donor and whose former executives worked in his administration, what would you think?
What if it was money from an allocation notionally for reducing carbon emissions, and it was for something that actually involved greater fossil fuel use?
