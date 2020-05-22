With the media — and the world — desperate for news of a vaccine, are we forgetting to ask crucial questions?

(Image: Adobe)

On Monday, biotech company Moderna’s claim of positive results in COVID-19 vaccine trials was covered in various degrees of breathlessness on Fox News, NBC, CNN and PBS.

In Australia, there were stories in the ABC and The Sydney Morning Herald (and a mention in Crikey).

Billions of dollars were added to the value of the company almost instantly. Its shares jumped almost 20%.