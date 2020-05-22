On Monday, biotech company Moderna’s claim of positive results in COVID-19 vaccine trials was covered in various degrees of breathlessness on Fox News, NBC, CNN and PBS.
In Australia, there were stories in the ABC and The Sydney Morning Herald (and a mention in Crikey).
Billions of dollars were added to the value of the company almost instantly. Its shares jumped almost 20%.
