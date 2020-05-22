Are premiers right to keep states locked down? And we take a look at who's really benefiting from the COVID-19 slump.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (Image: AAP/Darren England)

The premiers' new clothes

My mum used to sometimes buy fancy new clothes and never wear them, the stated reason being she didn’t want to damage them. The theory didn’t make sense when I was ten, and it makes even less sense now.

It appears that Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan are starting to treat their economies like a new Diane von Furstenberg.

On Wednesday, Palaszczuk’s chief health officer Jeannette Young warned that "if the tourism industry wants a realistic scenario, then they should be preparing for September”. She then warned (without any real justification) of "terrifying" consequences, stating "when we saw that curve going up, it was just going straight up — it was no different to what was happening in New York, or Spain, or London or Sweden”.