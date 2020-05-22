In the last months of his life, David Harris was gradually cut off from the mental health system that should have been supporting him.

David Harris with his sister Leanne Longstaff. (Image: Supplied)

David Harris died alone in his kitchen in early 2019. Found in July, his body was so decomposed that the coroner could not say exactly what day he died or how. He was 55, and for 35 of those years, western Sydney's mental health system did its best to help Harris cope with severe schizophrenia.

Or did it?

By the time he died, Harris had lost access to all but one of the services which had kept him in this world. Bounced from service to service as programs were defunded -- sometimes referred to some that didn’t even exist -- the amount of care and contact Harris had with the community was cut back at every step.