Today: what the New York Times considers a serious breach, nature is not really healing (sorry), and who actually called Australia a dog?
A senator turns TV critic, nature isn’t healing, and COVIDSafe lovers time out.
You'll never guess which broadcaster a Liberal senator comes out swinging against, and where have all the app-spruikers gone? Plus other tips from the Crikey bunker.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.