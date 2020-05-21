In its rush to restart engines, Qantas is bucking a few international trends. What will travelling on the national carrier look like in the COVID-19 era?

(Image: AAP/Darren England)

Just like schools and beauty salons, aircraft are now one of those magical places where the need for social distancing does not apply.

The Qantas "Fly Well" program measures tell us that aircraft seats act as a natural barrier to the spread of COVID-19. That’s a phrase that our bus and train operators should look to borrow.

So,

assuming that the seats will work their magic, what other changes can we expect?