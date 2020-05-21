Male fury against women and kids continues as Senate inquiry ends in whimper

A Senate inquiry into domestic violence, established after the brutal murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children, has ended three months early. But experts say another inquiry wasn't what they needed.

The vigil for Hannah Clarke and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3. (Image: AAP/Sarah Marshall) A Senate committee inquiry into domestic violence, established after the murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children in February, wrapped up three months early yesterday without any submissions or public hearings.