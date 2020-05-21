Party donors win big from government roadmap to more fossil fuel use

The government's energy plan involves gas and discredited carbon capture and storage — both coincidentally the raison d'être of its major donors.

Minister for Energy Angus Taylor. (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas) The Coalition's proposed "technology investment roadmap" will retain and expand the role of fossil fuels at the centre of the Australian economy, delivering big wins for major Coalition donors Santos and Origin Energy.